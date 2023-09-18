CORRECTION: International Space Station may be visible in Fort St. John night sky

According to the website Spot The Station, an extension of NASA, Fort St. John skywatchers may have the opportunity to spot the International Space Station (ISS) this month.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 2 minutes of reading
ISS may be visible in the Fort St. John night sky in the coming days. ( Canva )

CORRECTION: The article previously stated the sightings were for Starlink satellites when they were for the International Space Station and has been changed to include details on ISS sightings this week. There are no Starlink sightings expected in Fort St. John.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — According to the website Spot The Station, an extension of NASA, Fort St. John skywatchers may be able to spot the International Space Station (ISS) this month.

Spot The Station lists numerous dates, times, and locations for possible ISS sightings in Fort St. John. 

For example, ISS will be visible on Monday at 8:20 p.m. for approximately five minutes. The website says it will appear at “10 degrees above southwest (SW)” and will disappear at “16 degrees above east-southeast (ESE)” with a “maximum height” of 25 degrees. It will appear again on Monday at 9:56 p.m. for two minutes.

Measured in degrees, the maximum height represents the satellite’s elevation from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is 90 degrees. 

NASA instructs skywatchers who would like to measure where ISS will become visible in the night sky to hold their fists at arm’s length and place their fist resting on the horizon. The top of the hand will measure approximately 10 degrees. 

After Monday, there are 16 possible ISS sightings in Fort St. John until September 30th. To view the information on ISS sightings in Fort St. John, click here.

