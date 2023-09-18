Sponsored content

With a few simple upgrades and changes in daily habits, you can save energy at home and help lower utility bills.
Saving energy doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. With a few simple upgrades and changes in daily habits, you can make your home more energy efficient and help lower utility bills.

Embrace Natural Light

Take advantage of natural light during the day. Open curtains and blinds to let the sunshine in. You won’t need to turn on as many lights, plus it will make your home brighter and more inviting. Keep in mind, this can heat up your home on hot days, but the extra heat is a good thing as the weather cools down.

Light the Way with LEDs

When you do need to turn on lights, choose energy-efficient LEDs. They use less energy and last significantly longer than traditional incandescent light bulbs. By switching to LEDs, you can reduce both your energy use and the number of bulbs that end up in landfills.

Adjust Your Thermostat

Save energy without sacrificing comfort. During cooler months, lower your thermostat by a degree or two and put on an extra layer of clothing. In summer, raise the temperature a bit and use fans for added cooling. Also consider a smart thermostat to automatically adjust temperatures based on your schedule.

Unplug and Power Down

Many electronics and appliances use standby power — also known as phantom power — even when they’re turned off. It’s a good idea to unplug them when not in use to reduce energy waste. Also think about using power bars with switches to easily turn off multiple devices at one time.

Seal Energy Leaks

Are your windows or doors drafty? Use inexpensive weatherstripping and caulking to seal up gaps. This simple step can keep your home better insulated and temperatures more stable. That way, your heating and cooling systems don’t have to work as hard to keep your home comfy.

Rearrange Your Furniture

Make sure furniture isn’t blocking air vents or radiant heating systems. Covered vents restrict airflow and force your HVAC system to work harder. By keeping vents clear, air can flow freely throughout your home. Leaving space around radiators allows the air to circulate properly.

Limit Hot Water Use

Use cold water when doing laundry and take shorter showers when possible to reduce hot water use. You can also insulate your hot water tank and pipes to minimize heat loss.

Air Dry Laundry

Skip the dryer. Air dry your clothes when you can to save energy and extend the life of your wardrobe.

Run the Dishwasher

Dishwashers are designed to be efficient, using less water and energy than hand-washing dishes. Fill it up before running a cycle to maximize efficiency.

