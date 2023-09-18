NENAS CONNECT! heads to Pomeroy on October 5th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North East Native Advancing Society (NENAS) is hosting its annual CONNECT! event on October 5th at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.
During CONNECT!, NENAS will host two events: the First Nations Community & Industry Forum and the Appreciation, Awards and Fundraising Dinner, in partnership with Pomeroy Lodging Group.
The forum provides Treaty 8 First Nation communities the opportunity to present their needs to local and regional businesses and describe the positives of working together, said NENAS.
Additional sessions include a Partnership Success story, an Employment Connection discussion and updates to the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).
The awards and dinner portion of the evening includes a networking cocktail party featuring a silent auction and Indigenous marketplace, followed by dinner and awards and recognition presentations.
The event will conclude with a stand-up comedy performance from two-time Canadian Comedy Award Nominee Lars Callieou and opening act Lawrence Wolfe.
Tickets for the forum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. are $50 and $125 for the dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
All money raised will go to the NENAS Sponsorship Program for Elders, youth, cultural, and community events.
For more information, to sponsor the event or to purchase tickets, please contact Stacy Freeman at 250-261-3497 or stacy@lakeviewprojectservices.com
