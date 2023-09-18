Halfway River boat launch closing permanently on September 23

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Halfway River boat launch will be permanently closed as of September 23rd in preparation for the reservoir filling at Site C.
Once the reservoir is filled, boaters will be unable to access the Peace River between Fort St. John and Hudson’s Hope for at least one year afterward, said BC Hydro.
The provincial Crown corporation is anticipating filling to commence this fall.
David Dunham, safety manager for Site C, mentioned that there will be many hazards associated with the filling, such as waves, underwater debris and strong currents. BC Hydro has asked the community to be very cautious around the reservoir and obey signage.
The D.A. Thomas and Lynx Creek boat launches have already been permanently closed and are inaccessible due to construction.
In replacement of the current boat launches along Highway 29, BC Hydro will be constructing several new sites along Halfway River and Lynx Creek.
The new boat launches will feature facilities such as day-use areas, washrooms and interpretive kiosks. A small-craft launch will also be available at the D.A. Thomas recreational area in Hudson’ Hope.
In July, while announcing the completion of the earthfill dam, BC Hydro said there were still several key project areas that need to be completed before the reservoir filling, including the approach channel, spillways, tailrace area, dam intake structures, and certain components of the powerhouse.
For more information on boating and safety, please visit BC Hydro’s website.
