Fort St. John Fire Department use jaws of life to gain access to individual involved in emergency

The Fort St. John Fire Department recently used the jaws of life to retrieve keys from a realtor’s lockbox in order to gain access to an individual in their home. 
By Featured, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
Fort St. John Fire Station No. 1
A Fort St. John fire engine. (Fort St. John Fire Services)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Fire Department recently used the jaws of life to retrieve keys from a realtor’s lockbox to access an individual in their home. 

Firefighters could be seen leaving the grand opening of the new RCMP detachment around noon on Friday to respond to the medical call.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Troiano said the firefighters used “quick thinking” to utilize available resources to help the resident.

“I can’t provide much insight into medical emergencies,” said Troiano. “I will say that when our crews are responding to any emergency, we’re going to look for any opportunity that is available to us to be able to access the emergency and patient in general.”

Although Troiano was unable to provide further details, councillor Trevor Bolin posted about the incident in a community Facebook group.

Bolin’s post said the fire department was able to quickly access the individual involved in the incident, who was unable to answer the door and ensure they received the medical attention they needed. 

Gaining access to the realtor’s lockbox also prevented damage to the individual’s home and door.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top