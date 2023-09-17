RCMP IHIT identify Burnaby, B.C., fatal shooting victim

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Burnaby, B.C., in the hopes of advancing its investigation.
Burnaby RCMP say they were called to the North Road and Cameron Street area just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots and arrived to find the body of a man in a parkade.
About 15 minutes later, officers were called to a vehicle fire several blocks away in the Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street area.
IHIT is now identifying the victim as 29-year old Gagandeep Sandhu of Abbotsford, B.C.
They say initial evidence suggests this was a targeted shooting, though the motive remains unclear.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, or who has dashcam video from between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the Lougheed Mall and surrounding areas or the Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street area, to please contact authorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.
The Canadian Press
