MLA Adam Walker ousted from BC New Democratic Party, Premier David Eby says

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

VICTORIA — Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.

In a statement issued today, Eby says the BC New Democrat caucus conducted a thorough internal investigation after a human resources complaint was issued against Walker.

He says that investigation found misconduct on the part of Walker, who was elected the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum in 2020 and is the Parliamentary Secretary for the Sustainable Economy.

The statement says he will no longer be a member of the government caucus or a parliamentary secretary.

It says no additional details will be disclosed as it is a human resources issue.

Walker did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20230917190936-65078dcb794d84e6d348048djpeg.jpg, Caption: B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, September 11, 2023. Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.
In a statement issued today, Eby says the BC New Democrat caucus conducted a thorough internal investigation after a human resources complaint was issued against him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck –>

