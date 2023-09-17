Magnitude 4.2 quake recorded off B.C. coast, no tsunami expected

PORT HARDY, B.C. — A minor earthquake has struck off the coast of British Columbia.
Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2 magnitude quake was registered just before 3:00 a.m. PDT.
The epicentre was 192 kilometres west of Port Hardy, south of Vancouver Island.
It was recorded at a depth of five kilometres.
No tsunami is expected.
The agency says there are no reports of any damage, and none are expected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.
The Canadian Press
