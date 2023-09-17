Magnitude 4.2 quake recorded off B.C. coast, no tsunami expected

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

PORT HARDY, B.C. — A minor earthquake has struck off the coast of British Columbia.

Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2 magnitude quake was registered just before 3:00 a.m. PDT.

The epicentre was 192 kilometres west of Port Hardy, south of Vancouver Island.

It was recorded at a depth of five kilometres.

No tsunami is expected.

The agency says there are no reports of any damage, and none are expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top