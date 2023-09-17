Evacuation order issued in central B.C., more than 400 wildfires burn across province

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — An evacuation order has been issued by Cariboo Regional District for 28 properties in the Horn Lake Area in central British Columbia. 

This comes as the BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour on the nearby Hell Raving Creek blaze, which is now 114-square kilometres in size, has increased due to strong winds. 

This order replaces the evacuation alert that was issued Friday.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting more than 400 active blazes burning across the province, with 155 ranked as out of control.

A social media post from the service says one such out-of-control blaze is the Glen Lake wildfire, situated about 15 kilometres west of Peachland.

It says that fire is “highly visible” to the surrounding communities and along Highway 97C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press

An evacuation order has been issued by Cariboo Regional District for 28 properties in the Horn Lake Area in central British Columbia. Trees burned by the Bush Creek East Wildfire are seen in Squilax, B.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

