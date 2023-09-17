Body of man found in home in Williams Lake, RCMP treating as suspicious

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a home in Williams Lake, B.C.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the residence near Second Avenue and Boundary Street just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man.

Investigators say initial evidence gathered at the scene suggests criminality was involved, and police are treating the death as suspicious.

Williams RCMP is being supported by the North District RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top