Burnaby RCMP believe fatal shooting was targeted attack

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP were called to the North Road and Cameron Street area just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in a parkade.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to a vehicle fire several blocks away in the Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street area.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted, and there is no risk to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, or who has dash-cam video from 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the Lougheed Mall and surrounding areas or the Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street area to please contact authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press

