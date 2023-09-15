Starlink satellite train may be visible in Fort St. John night sky

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John residents who spot a mysterious string of lights travelling through the night sky should not be alarmed — it’s not a UFO, it’s a Starlink satellite train.
Operated by Elon Musk’s American aerospace company, SpaceX, Starlink is a satellite internet constellation providing coverage to over 60 countries. SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites in 2019.
According to the website Spot The Station, an extension of NASA, the satellite train may be visible locally until Thursday, September 28th.
Spot The Station lists numerous dates, times, and locations for possible Starlink sightings in Fort St. John.
For example, Starlink will be visible on Friday at 9:07 p.m. for approximately two minutes before it disappears. The website says it will appear at “10 degrees above south-southwest (SSW)” and will disappear at “19 degrees above south-southeast (SSE)” with a “maximum height” of 19 degrees.
Measured in degrees, the maximum height represents the satellite’s elevation from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is 90 degrees.
NASA instructs skywatchers who would like to measure where Starlink will become visible in the night sky to hold their fists at arm’s length and place their fist resting on the horizon. The top of the hand will measure approximately 10 degrees.
In addition to Friday night, Spot The Station indicates Starlink may be visible three more times in Fort St. John throughout Saturday and Sunday as well.
On Saturday at 8:20 p.m., the satellite will appear at 10 degrees above SSW. It will be visible for approximately three minutes before it disappears at 13 degrees above SSE with a maximum height of 16 degrees.
On the same night, Starlink will appear again briefly for one minute at 9:55 p.m., at 10 degrees above SW. It will disappear at 19 degrees above SW with a maximum height of 19 degrees.
Then, on Sunday night, Spot The Station says the satellite will appear for three minutes at ten degrees above SW before disappearing at 29 degrees above SSE, with a maximum height of 29 degrees.
There are 16 other possible sighting predictions between September 18th and 28th listed on the website.
