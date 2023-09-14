SPCA still planning renovations to new temporary building in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Renovations to the North Peace SPCA’s new temporary building are taking longer than anticipated as the organization takes a thoughtful approach to its development.
Jamey Blair, the BC SPCA’s interior and north region senior manager, says the team is still in the planning process, currently focusing on designing floor plans and animal spaces within the building.
She adds that construction to the inside of the building won’t start until they finalize the floor plans.
The Fort St. John SPCA signed a three-year lease in February after months of trying to find a temporary home after their previous location was deemed unsafe for use in March 2022. The shelter also has the option to extend the lease for up to five years as part of the agreement.
After what seems like a string of bad news last year for the local shelter, the province announced in June that $1 million has been earmarked for a new permanent facility in Fort St. John in the future.
Despite not having a fully operational home for over a year, the North Peace SPCA has continued providing services to the community.
“We’ve still been working with local community partners to house animals as needed and providing like adoption and rehoming services in the community and food bank services,” said Blair.
The shelter has its arms open to anyone looking to volunteer with daily programming and services. Blair notes the organization will definitely be looking for community support in the near future to help get the new building up and ready.
“If the community is interested in helping out or getting involved, getting in touch with us would be wonderful.”
To donate, volunteer or adopt, visit BC SPCA’s website or contact the North Peace branch at northpeace@spca.bc.ca or 250-785-7722.
