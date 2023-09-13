Sigma Lithium evaluating strategic alternatives, shares jump more than 10%

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

VANCOUVER — Sigma Lithium Corp. says it is evaluating potential strategic alternatives after receiving multiple proposals.

The Canadian mining company owns the Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil.

Sigma Lithium says the proposals it has received from the potential strategic partners differ in nature and structure and are subject to ongoing review and negotiations.

It says it plans to complete its strategic review this year, but warned there could be no assurance that it will result in any specific transaction or outcome. 

Demand for lithium has soared in recent years as it is a key component in the batteries used for electric vehicles.

Sigma Lithium shares were up $6.44 or about 15 per cent at $49.95 in morning trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSXV:SGML)

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top