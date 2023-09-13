Salvation Army set to raise funds through comedy event

By Fort St. John, Local Journalism Initiative, News, Peace Region 2 minutes of reading
The Lido. (Tre Lopushinsky, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The local Salvation Army is hosting its first comedy event next month to raise funds to support their family services, including the food bank.

Humour for Hope is taking place at the Lido on October 6th, featuring comedians Joel Jeffrey, Myles Morrison and Ben Bauce.

Jared Braun, executive director for the Fort St. John Salvation Army, hopes to host the fundraiser annually if residents are receptive to the inaugural event. 

“We thought it’d be a fun and creative way to interact with the community and provide some great sponsorship opportunities,” Braun said.

“A really great way to get people connected with our work and able to provide support for us to be able to continue the work that we’re doing as the needs increase here in Fort St. John.” 

He said they chose comedy partially because their administrative assistant has connections, and they didn’t want to repeat events hosted by other organizations, such as talent shows, music events or wine tastings.

“I also think it’s a good fit. Some of the work that we do can be difficult, and it’s a reflection of sometimes the challenges any of us face in the world,” Braun explained. “But sometimes, comedy is that medicine that helps lift our spirits and reminds us there are still things to be joyful with, things that we can laugh at.”

Though it is a 19+ comedy event at the Lido, the comics will be keeping it clean.

“We’re a Christian and faith-based organization, and we just have values that are really important to us,” Braun said.

“We want to make it an event that anybody can come to… We want it to be something that everybody can feel comfortable coming to.”

The Salvation Army has created a number of different sponsorship opportunities for the event, including gold, silver, bronze and table sponsors and a presenting sponsor.

The event will also feature door prizes, a 50/50 draw, as well as a silent auction and a live auction.

To donate to the auction or for more information on sponsorship opportunities, Carly Ryan can be reached via email at carly.ryan@salvationarmy.ca or by phone at the Salvation Army at 250-785-0506.

Author

Shailynn Foster

