Province dedicates new recovery beds to addiction challenges in northern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions is distributing 17 new beds throughout northern B.C. dedicated to recovery and support for people facing addiction challenges.
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside says the ministry “believes in the strength of community support.”
“To cut down on the distance that many in northern B.C. have had to go to for help, we’re introducing new supportive recovery beds to bring that crucial support to communities across the north.”
According to a release from the province, the beds will be operated by non-profit providers.
Six beds have been added to Meltans Bridge in Dawson Creek, and two will be operational in Fort St. John through the Salvation Army.
Meltans Bridge is a service provider contracted with Northern Health that fosters long-term recovery in a sober living facility.
In Fort St. John, the Salvation Army supports the city’s vulnerable population with permanent residencies in its supportive housing building, along with its emergency shelter, extreme weather shelter, community drop-in and temporary housing at the Northern Centre of Hope.
The remaining beds have been distributed throughout Quesnel, Terrace, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, and Haida Gwaii.
The release states the beds are available under Northern Health’s referral system and hope to “open doors for more people in their community to find the support and treatment they need.”
Colleen Nyce, chair of the board of directors for Northern Health, believes the need for enhanced and expanded access to support in northern communities is “very real.”
“The toxic drug crisis has had a significant impact across the north,” said Nyce.
“These new beds will help to ensure that we have those supports in place for people who need them. I am proud of the work that has gone into bringing these supportive recovery beds to our communities.”
Northeast B.C. reported three drug overdose deaths in July, according to the most recent B.C. Coroners Service report, and a total of 11 illicit drug overdoses in the region in 2023 so far.
Individuals in need of access to new recovery beds in their area are advised to contact their primary care provider, mental health and substance use services in their community, or the supportive recovery service online.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page