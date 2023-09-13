Planned outage in Fort Nelson on Thursday

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A planned outage is expected to affect approximately 3,391 BC Hydro customers in Fort Nelson on Thursday.
BC Hydro said the outage is taking place in order for crews to conduct critical maintenance work on important local infrastructure.
The power will be out on September 14th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will also affect Prophet River First Nation, according to BC Hydro.
The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says essential services, such as the hospital, police, fire rescue, grocery stores, town hall, and some gas stations, will receive power from a backup generator. Essential services will only receive power from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
