CP NewsAlert: BC United MLA Bruce Banman defects to provincial Conservatives

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial 1 minute of reading

VICTORIA — A member of the Opposition BC United caucus has crossed the floor to join British Columbia’s Conservatives.

Bruce Banman, the MLA for Abbotsford South, says he is proud to join his friend B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad in the provincial legislature.

In a statement, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon says Banman’s move to the Conservatives is not entirely unexpected but it betrays his constituents who elected him to serve as part of the BC United team.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top