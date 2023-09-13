City council proclaims October as Foster Parent Appreciation Month

Fort St. John council proclaimed October as Foster Parent Appreciation month in honour of local foster parents and their families.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
City council has proclaimed October 2023 as Foster Parent Appreciation Month. (City of Fort St. John)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John council proclaimed October as Foster Parent Appreciation Month in honour of local foster parents and their families.

Todd Stringer, a B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development social worker, presented to the council next to Chris Foster from Community Bridge on Monday.

“Currently, there are more than 1,000 children and youth across British Columbia who need temporary and long-term foster families,” said Stringer.

“In most cases, these children have experienced some form of trauma, difficult times, and their home lives have gotten to a place where, for their safety, MCFD must find them a safe home and family to live with.”

Stringer encouraged families to apply and mentioned that the number of children in need of foster care is rising locally. The MCFD will get flooded with applications to foster, and then we’ll have periods when we don’t, said Stringer.

The proclamation recognized foster families as an integral and valued part of the team that serves children and families of B.C. in partnership with birth parents, extended families and community child and family services.

“Fostering is a community responsibility, and foster families build stronger communities,” mentioned the proclamation.

