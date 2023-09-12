Registration open at Fivestar Boxing Academy

Registration is now open for all ages at Fivestar Boxing Academy, and according to owner and head coach Justin Donally, classes are in full swing. 
By Featured, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Sports 2 minutes of reading
Classes are in full swing at Fivestar Boxing Academy. ( Fivestar Boxing Academy, Facebook )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Registration is now open for all ages at Fivestar Boxing Academy, and according to owner and head coach Justin Donally, classes are in full swing. 

“We’ve just come off our summer schedule, which is a more dialed-back schedule,” said Donally. 

“We’re getting people back in the gym and getting more pressure on my fighters to get back into training to get back into shape.”

Donally says he’s received a large amount of sign-ups so far and attributes this to pandemic restrictions seemingly becoming a thing of the past. 

“Things really, truly, are back to normal. So, I’m looking forward to getting back into the swing of seeing normal tournaments and getting guys in provincials. It’s been a few years since we had that routine.”

The first major tournament of the season is provincials, which Donally says will be held earlier than usual this year.

“Provincials used to be in February, but they’ll be in November this year,” said Donally. 

As for registration and classes, there’s a variety of options for those looking to pick up boxing or kickboxing. 

“There’s a five to 12-year-old group, and I’ll allow a little bit older or a little bit younger, depending on the situation,” said Donally. 

“I’ve started bumping the kids up at 13 years old to the adults program, they’re big enough by then. Next class is everything from ladies to teenagers to some of the top fighters.” 

Donally says registration remains open, noting that he never “really puts a cap on the gym numbers.”

“If we get that busy, we just add more instructors,” said Donally. 

More information about registering at Fivestar Boxing Academy can be found by texting Donally at 250-793-0988, emailing fivestarboxingacademy@gmail.com, or messaging Fivestar’s Facebook page. 

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top