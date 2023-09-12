Registration open at Fivestar Boxing Academy

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Registration is now open for all ages at Fivestar Boxing Academy, and according to owner and head coach Justin Donally, classes are in full swing.
“We’ve just come off our summer schedule, which is a more dialed-back schedule,” said Donally.
“We’re getting people back in the gym and getting more pressure on my fighters to get back into training to get back into shape.”
Donally says he’s received a large amount of sign-ups so far and attributes this to pandemic restrictions seemingly becoming a thing of the past.
“Things really, truly, are back to normal. So, I’m looking forward to getting back into the swing of seeing normal tournaments and getting guys in provincials. It’s been a few years since we had that routine.”
The first major tournament of the season is provincials, which Donally says will be held earlier than usual this year.
“Provincials used to be in February, but they’ll be in November this year,” said Donally.
As for registration and classes, there’s a variety of options for those looking to pick up boxing or kickboxing.
“There’s a five to 12-year-old group, and I’ll allow a little bit older or a little bit younger, depending on the situation,” said Donally.
“I’ve started bumping the kids up at 13 years old to the adults program, they’re big enough by then. Next class is everything from ladies to teenagers to some of the top fighters.”
Donally says registration remains open, noting that he never “really puts a cap on the gym numbers.”
“If we get that busy, we just add more instructors,” said Donally.
More information about registering at Fivestar Boxing Academy can be found by texting Donally at 250-793-0988, emailing fivestarboxingacademy@gmail.com, or messaging Fivestar’s Facebook page.
