How to Access New in Canada

With Canadian news being blocked on Facebook and Instagram, here is how to access news in Canada moving forward
By Energeticcity Review 1 minute of reading

In response to the Federal Government’s Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act, Meta has decided to block Canadians from accessing news on Facebook and Instagram. Even if you try to share a link from a news site, your post will be blocked.

Don’t Let Big Tech and the Government Control What You Read

Here are some steps you can take to keep up to date with local news:

  • Bookmark your favourite news website on your browser
  • Follow news organizations on other social platforms
  • Sign up for free newsletters
  • Download news apps

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

His duties include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog. More by Greg Armstrong

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top