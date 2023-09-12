How to Access New in Canada

In response to the Federal Government’s Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act, Meta has decided to block Canadians from accessing news on Facebook and Instagram. Even if you try to share a link from a news site, your post will be blocked.
Don’t Let Big Tech and the Government Control What You Read
Here are some steps you can take to keep up to date with local news:
- Bookmark your favourite news website on your browser
- Follow news organizations on other social platforms
- Sign up for free newsletters
- Download news apps
