Fort St John Today: Libraries, Comedy Shows, and More

Hi everybody,
It looks like the smoke is back this week so I was trying to think of something to do inside and that’s when it hit me: the library!
The libraries in our corner of the province are awesome. They always have activities going on for you to check out as well as access to many great books and more. Plus, with back-to-school underway, it’s a good time to get back in the swing of things academically speaking.
The Fort St John Public Library in particular has events all the way from Baby Time to Dungeons & Dragons Night. If you’re looking for book recommendations, the Red Rising series is a huge favourite of mine. For younger audiences, I recommend anything by Rick Riordan.
Events Happening September 12-17, 2023
- Intro to Pickleball | September 12
- Movie Night and Sundae Bar (Taylor) | September 13
- Peace Country Comedy Fest | September 15-16
- Book Reading: The Origin of the Sky | September 16
- Commonwealth Comedy Tour | September 16
- Terry Fox Run | September 17
- 2 Shadows | September 17
Later This Month
- A Re-Creation of The Johnny Cash TV Show | September 21
- Energetic Amazing Race | September 23
- Oktoberfest (Dawson Creek) | September 23
- 100 Women Who Care | September 26
- Steel Panther (Dawson Creek) | September 26
Want to let us know about an event? Email us at contact@energeticcity.ca
To not miss out on future Energetic Summer articles, sign up for our weekly newsletter and get it straight to your inbox!
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page