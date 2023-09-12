B.C. premier breaks ground on second hospital, cancer centre at cost of $2.88 billion

By BC Stories, Canadian Press, Provincial

SURREY, B.C. — A long-awaited and often promised second hospital for the City of Surrey marked a milestone today with a groundbreaking ceremony promising the opening of the new facility by 2029.

Premier David Eby says the start of construction on the new $2.88 billion hospital and cancer treatment centre is an anticipated and needed health-care expansion in one of British Columbia’s fastest growing communities.

Eby acknowledged the concerns of local physicians who staged a rally last week over concerns about the region’s health-care needs, saying he met with one of the protest organizers before the hospital announcement.

He says the second hospital in Surrey will bring 168 more beds, access to specialists through virtual technologies and another emergency department with 55 treatment spaces. 

Eby says the cancer centre will include a 50-room oncology care unit and 54 chemotherapy treatment spaces.

Earlier this summer, the New Democrat government promised to expand the city’s Surrey Memorial Hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press

