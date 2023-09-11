Wray celebrates two more Blizzard Bicycle Club victories

Blizzard Bicycle Club cyclist Nigel Wray has continued his winning ways after adding two more wins to his long list this season. 
Wray finished first place in Sunday’s Fallen Leaves Championship Road Race. ( Blizzard Bicycle Club, Facebook )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Blizzard Bicycle Club cyclist Nigel Wray has continued his winning ways after adding two more wins to his long list this season. 

The bicycle club hit the road last Thursday in cooler fall conditions for its weekly Baldonnel Time Trial, where Wray clocked in at 23:36, earning himself a first-place win. 

Calvin McCracken took second place with a time of 28:20, followed by Barb Jarnagin at 28:39. 

On Sunday afternoon, the club met for the 18th running of the Fallen Leaves Club Championship Road Race, which consists of a 45-kilometre route through Montney. 

Wray flew through the finish line at 1:20:57, earning the Fallen Leaves championship. 

Approximately 12 minutes later, Davide Loro came in second place with a time of 1:32:13, and Jarnigan followed closely behind, finishing at 1:32:50.

The club will gather on Tuesday for its weekly MTB ride and again on Thursday in Baldonnel for the last time trial of the season. 
More information about races and events can be found on the Blizzard Bicycle Club website and Facebook page.

