Survey available on proposed transit changes in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A survey to gather feedback from residents on proposed changes to Fort St. John’s transit system is now available.
The results of the survey will be utilized during the development of a Transit Future Service Plan that BC Transit is working on in partnership with the City of Fort St. John.
“There are several major changes being proposed for the Fort St. John Transit system in the coming years that may impact how you use transit,” said BC Transit in a release.
BC Transit says the survey will assist the organization in making sure they meet the needs of the community, while the plan itself will guide future transit decisions in Fort St. John.
The provincial crown corporation is looking to restructure the transit system in the city from a pulse system to a timed transfer-based system.
“All the buses meet at the North Peace Cultural Centre Exchange at the same time and then pulse outwards to do their routes before returning,” said BC Transit.
“While a pulse transit system does work well for a small system, it limits the growth of the system and makes changes to the transit system difficult to implement.”
The proposed timed transfer-based system will be made up of six local routes and potentially two regional routes.
The survey consists of 30 questions, including asking participants if they support new proposed routes and the overall network structure.
To take the survey, click here before it closes on September 25th.
