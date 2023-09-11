Forecasted weather expected to increase fire activity in northeast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Weather conditions in the Prince George Fire Centre are expected to increase fire activity in the coming days.
According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the winds, drought conditions and little to no forecasted precipitation will increase fire activity and smoke across the region.
A special air quality statement from Environment Canada remains in place due to the wildfire smoke.
The air quality in Fort St. John is a very high risk and is expected to be a moderate to high risk on Tuesday. According to FireSmoke.ca, the smoke in Fort St. John comes from many wildfires across the province.
Highway 77 reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic on Friday, but only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for essential travel after being closed due to the Patry Creek wildfire over the Labour Day long weekend.
According to DriveBC on Monday, the wildfire is still between the Patry Mainline Access Road and Maxhamish Lake Road for 20.5 kilometres, from 91 to 70 kilometres south of the B.C. and Northwest Territory border.
The Patry Creek wildfire was discovered on July 15th and is now out of control at approximately 33,158.89 hectares.
An evacuation order is still in effect for the area around the Patry Creek wildfire.
As of noon on August 31st, BC Wildfire Service banned category one fires, or campfires, in the Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Mackenzie and Fort Nelson fire zones.
There are currently 48 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre and 409 across the province.
For updates on wildfires, visit BCWS’ website.
