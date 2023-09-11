Brand-new Zamboni to hit the ice at North Peace Arena

The City of Fort St. John has purchased a brand-new, electric Zamboni 650AC for use at the North Peace Arena that is expected to arrive in April 2024. 
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
The new Zamboni will hit the ice next April. ( Canva )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has purchased a brand-new, electric Zamboni 650AC for use at the North Peace Arena that is expected to arrive in April 2024. 

City council received an administration report with information on the new unit during Monday’s regular council meeting.

The new ice resurfacer will replace an older propane Zamboni, which will be retired and put up for auction or used as a trade towards the replacement based on its value. 

Purchased from Kendrick Equipment, the price of the new Zamboni is $210,638.40, which is the budgeted amount approved as part of the city’s 2023 Capital Plan. The payment will be made upon delivery of the unit. 

The full administration report can be viewed here. 

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

Open with the Energeticcity.ca News App

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top