Brand-new Zamboni to hit the ice at North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has purchased a brand-new, electric Zamboni 650AC for use at the North Peace Arena that is expected to arrive in April 2024.
City council received an administration report with information on the new unit during Monday’s regular council meeting.
The new ice resurfacer will replace an older propane Zamboni, which will be retired and put up for auction or used as a trade towards the replacement based on its value.
Purchased from Kendrick Equipment, the price of the new Zamboni is $210,638.40, which is the budgeted amount approved as part of the city’s 2023 Capital Plan. The payment will be made upon delivery of the unit.
The full administration report can be viewed here.
