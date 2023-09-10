Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: 10th Annual Block Party

Welcome to the next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
Yesterday was the 10th Annual Remax Block Party presented by Moose FM! Thank you to everyone who stopped by and checked it out as well as all the volunteers and entertainers for joining us.
This was the 10th Block Party but it was also a celebration of 20 years for Moose FM! Congrats to our friends over there for being the best local radio station in Fort St John for the last couple of decades. Make sure to check them out at 100.1 FM.
Also, at the Energeticcity booth, we recorded a bunch of locals on their opinions from the best movie of the year to their favourite event in Fort St John. Make sure to follow our TikTok or YouTube to check out those videos coming soon!
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of September 3 to 9, 2023:
- Highway 77 Was Closed: due to wildfire activity. It has since reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.
- Carnivore Specialist Says Grizzly Displayed Uncommon Behaviour: after a video of one dragging a black bear’s body in the Pine Pass was shared online.
- Two Suspects Steal Merchandise from Canadian Tire: The Fort St. John RCMP are seeking help identifying two suspects who stole a plastic tote filled with merchandise from Canadian Tire on July 19th.
