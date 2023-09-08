Two thefts were reported in Dawson Creek over long weekend

Two thefts and one attempted theft occurred in Dawson Creek over the long weekend.
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Two thefts and one attempted theft were reported in Dawson Creek over the long weekend.

In one incident, Sergeant Shawn Peddle said someone gained access to a locked propane tank cage and stole 13 tanks. He said they were unable to apprehend the perpetrator.

An attempted theft report also came in from a recreational vehicle shop with video surveillance.

“Two people got through the fence, and they attempted to steal two ATVs, but they were unsuccessful,” Peddle said. “That file turns into mischief because the fence was cut.”

Approximately $7,000 in damage was done to the vehicles.

A motorhome was also broken into, and Peddle said a green KTM dirtbike was taken.

He encourages residents to call in reports of thefts as soon as they happen.

“Don’t wait. We’ve been doing this for 17 years now. It’s a thing as long as I’ve been doing this job that people wait to report stuff on weekends. Not sure why that happens,” Peddle said.

The thefts and attempted theft appear to be unrelated, but the detachment has not confirmed that.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment at 250-784-3700.

