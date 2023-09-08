Train derailment quickly cleaned up early Thursday morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a traffic hazard on Thursday that turned out to be a train car partially blocking the road.
Just after 7:30 a.m., police attended the scene near the 78th Street and 100th Avenue intersection, where the train car was upright and empty.
CN Rail crews were already moving the train car when police arrived, and the car was off the roadway after approximately 30 minutes.
CN police were advised and are heading the investigation.
