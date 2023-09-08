Northeast B.C. saw unemployment increase in August

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The northeast region reported a 6.4 per cent unemployment rate in August, an increase from July’s 5.2 per cent, according to Stat Canada’s latest labour force survey.
There were 36,800 residents from northeast B.C. employed in August 2023, an increase of 400 compared to July. There were approximately 2,500 people without work in the northeast in August.
In August 2022, there were 38,000 people employed in the region, which reported an unemployment rate of 4.8 per cent.
B.C.’s unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in August, only slightly above July’s 5.4 per cent. During the same time in 2022, the unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent.
“During global economic headwinds, B.C. benefits from its diverse, resilient economy,” said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.
“Employment has continued to grow by 1.5% this year, and the Future Ready Action Plan is helping people get the skills they need for in-demand jobs.”
The most significant job loss was in the wholesale trade sector, with 7,800 fewer people employed.
The most significant job increase was in the transportation and warehousing sector, with 12,500 more people employed in August.
Nationally, the rate of unemployment has risen to 5.8 per cent.
