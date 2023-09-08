More repairs begin on Taylor Bridge next week

TAYLOR, B.C. — Starting Monday, Dawson Creek Road Maintenance will be conducting repairs on the Taylor Bridge.
Repairs will take place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday and will continue until September 30th.
During repair times, the bridge will be pilot car-led and single-lane, alternating traffic.
Loads wider than 4.88 meters may experience longer delays while crews reposition to accommodate their crossing.
Dawson Road Maintenance apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
This month marks the second time in 2023 the bridge has been under repair, on top of the bridge cleaning that caused traffic delays in April.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page