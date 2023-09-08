Hudson’s Hope police call suspicious death of cat ‘intentional and quite disturbing’

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a cat in the community.
On September 5th, the detachment received a report of a family cat named Belle, which had been found deceased in the area of Paquette Avenue and Kyllo Street.
Police say it was confirmed that Belle’s death was intentional and quite disturbing and are investigating this incident on the basis of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at (250) 783-524 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
