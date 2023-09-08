Hudson’s Hope police call suspicious death of cat ‘intentional and quite disturbing’

Hudson’s Hope RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a cat in the community.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
Hudson’s Hope police are looking for information on the suspicious death of Belle.

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a cat in the community.

On September 5th, the detachment received a report of a family cat named Belle, which had been found deceased in the area of Paquette Avenue and Kyllo Street.

Police say it was confirmed that Belle’s death was intentional and quite disturbing and are investigating this incident on the basis of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at (250) 783-524 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Tre Lopushinsky is the News Director at Energeticcity.ca, and a NAIT broadcasting graduate. His love for local journalism started in Lloydminster, where he realized the importance of covering issues/topics for smaller municipalities. He is also the co-host of Before The Peace, highlighting Indigenous voices in the North Peace. In his off time, Tre is yelling at his tv while watching pro wrestling, MMA, and basketball. More by Tre Lopushinsky

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top