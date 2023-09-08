Highway 77 opens to single-lane alternating traffic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Highway 77 has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after closing on September 1st due to a wildfire.
According to DriveBC, the Patry Creek wildfire is still between the Patry Mainline Access Road and Maxhamish Lake Road for 20.5 kilometres, from 91 to 70 kilometres south of the B.C. and Northwest Territory border.
Highway 77 is open from kilometres 47 to 68 for essential travel from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Wildfire activity, as well as danger tree assessment and removal, is in progress.
Danger trees are trees that could fall and cause damage to infrastructure or hurt people.
DriveBC says to expect delays and intermittent closure if required.
According to BC Wildfire Service, the Patry Creek wildfire was discovered on July 15th and is now out of control at approximately 33,158.89 hectares.
An evacuation order is still in effect for the area around the Patry Creek wildfire.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page