Grant writing service successfully supports 31 projects within PRRD, secures over $2.1 million

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Grant writing service Clear Course Ltd has successfully supported 31 projects within the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) and secured $2,190,795 in funding since its contract began in March 2021.
Clear Course representatives were present at Thursday’s Electoral Area Directors Committee, where they provided a breakdown of services to members of the board.
The breakdown highlighted that 25 per cent of the service’s time was utilized on grant proposal writing and 50 per cent on building capacity and collaborating with community groups. Clear Course focused 20 per cent of its time on project services, which included creating tools and designing information sessions and workshops, and the remaining five per cent was dedicated to project management and administration.
In total, Clear Course wrote 23 grant proposals for 14 community groups, with the outcome of $1,660,081 awarded. Additionally, Clear Course supported nine grant proposals for nine community groups amounting to $466,294.
There are currently 18 pending grant proposal outcomes, with $841,515 waiting to be awarded.
Clear Course representatives highlighted $100,000 awarded to the North East Native Advancing Society’s Indigenous Plant Field Guide, $96,950 to the South Peace Mile 0 Park Society’s Pioneer Village Reroofing project, and $13,000 for the Chetwynd Public Libraray’s Mental Health program.
Common funding requests were also listed in detail during the breakdown. The most common request was for equipment, with 26 per cent asking for funding for tractors, security system upgrades, sports equipment, hospital equipment, and firehall gear and equipment.
The second-most common request was funding for infrastructure, such as a community centre, running tracks, trails, and libraries.
Funding for programs was the third-most popular request, with 23 per cent asking for financial support with food security, literacy, seniors, youth, physical health, mental health, sports and recreation, and arts and culture.
Clear Course Ltd’s full presentation can be found here, and a video of the Electoral Area Directors Committee can be viewed on the PRRD’s Facebook page.
