FSJ RCMP conduct successful directed enforcement resulting in numerous arrests

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP successfully conducted directed enforcement last month based on intelligence of criminal activity, resulting in numerous arrests, drug seizures, impaired drivers, warrant executions, and vehicle impoundments.
The enforcement took place from August 21st to 25th and was initiated by RCMP plainclothes units and supported by frontline officers who conducted traffic stops in the area of 103rd Street and 112th Avenue.
In the afternoon of Monday, August 21st, the target team identified a vehicle believed to be affiliated with the local drug trade and conducted a traffic stop, which led to the arrest of the vehicle’s occupants.
Upon arrest, the team seized contraband cigarettes, evidence of drug trafficking, including 8.5 grams of suspected drugs, and a large amount of cash. According to RCMP, the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
The following day, officers conducted another traffic stop with a vehicle after observing behaviour consistent with drug trafficking. Both occupants were arrested as a result of the investigation.
Officers seized cash, contraband cigarettes, and 12.7 grams of suspected drugs that appeared to be prepackaged for distribution. The passenger was held on an unendorsed warrant out of Alberta.
On the morning of Wednesday, August 23rd, another traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a driver who demonstrated evidence of being impaired by drugs. The passenger was found to have numerous unendorsed warrants and was arrested and held for court.
During the investigation, officers seized a large amount of suspected drugs and a large amount of cash, along with other evidence of drug trafficking, and the vehicle was impounded.
Later that day, officers stopped a driver a short time after they had left a residence and found the driver to be prohibited from driving in B.C. The driver exhibited evidence of impairment and refused to complete a drug recognition evaluation.
The driver was issued an administrative driving prohibition and was released on an undertaking with a future court date, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
On Thursday, August 24th, officers conducted a high-risk arrest after observing a handgun in a vehicle during a proactive traffic stop. Through investigation, officers determined the handgun was a replica BB gun.
The vehicle’s occupants were released with a verbal warning not to carry anything that may cause a high-risk response by police.
On the same day, officers stopped a vehicle that was using the wrong number plates. The driver was found to be prohibited from driving, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Inspector Anthony Hanson with the Fort St. John RCMP says the enforcement was “intelligence-driven and targeted.”
“[The enforcement] Has provided positive results in getting some of the criminal element before the courts while also ensuring the safety of the surrounding community,” said Hanson.
