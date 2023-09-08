Engagement sessions aim to improve communication with urban B.C. First Nations

The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) is hosting three engagement sessions in northeast B.C. this month.
The inside of a building with people sitting on chairs at tables on a tile floor.
Inside the North Peace Cultural Centre. (file)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) is hosting three engagement sessions in northeast B.C. this month.

According to the FNHA, the engagement sessions aim to improve communications and engagement with the province’s urban and away-from-home (UAH) First Nations population.

The sessions will be with the UAH First Nations population in B.C., urban Indigenous organizations, and health system partners in each health region.

The drop-in engagement sessions will begin in Fort Nelson at the Fort Nelson Aboriginal Friendship Society on September 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On September 19th, the drop-in engagement sessions will be held at the Fort St. John Cultural Centre from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The final engagement session will be held the next day at the Dawson Creek Nawican Friendship Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested residents can register for a session online, and for those unable to attend in-person sessions, an online engagement survey is also available.

Author

Shailynn Foster

