City schedules annual tax sale 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is holding its annual tax sale on Monday, September 25th.
The tax sale is set up each year to recover outstanding property taxes owed to the city from each property.
As of September 8th, there are over 90 properties up for sale. Every year, most properties initially listed end up having their outstanding taxes paid and are removed from the list before the auction.
Each lot will be sold by public auction for a minimum of the cost of the upset taxes unless a guaranteed payment is received by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22nd, for the missing taxes plus interest.
The auction will be held in council chambers at City Hall starting at 10 a.m.
Last year, of the 111 homes listed for sale ahead of the tax sale, 58 went up for auction and were sold. In 2021, 73 properties were listed for sale, but only two actually went up for auction. While 144 properties were eligible for tax sale in 2020, only four were put up for auction.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page