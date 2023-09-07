Semi-rollover on Highway 97 causes delays, detour

CHETWYND, B.C. — Chetwynd RCMP responded to a semi-rollover on Highway 97 on September 4th, causing delays and a detour.
According to RCMP, officers responded at 9:18 a.m. near East Pine, and the only occupant, the driver, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Due to the semi’s contents, the highway was closed to all traffic so crews could safely clear the crash scene.
RCMP said the cause of the rollover has yet to be determined, but alcohol is not believed to be involved.
A detour was available by heading to Hudson’s Hope or Tumbler Ridge, and it wasn’t until 2 p.m. that the highway was open to single-lane, alternating traffic before fully reopening later that day.
