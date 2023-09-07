Semi-rollover on Highway 97 causes delays, detour

Chetwynd RCMP responded to a semi-rollover on Highway 97 on September 4th, causing delays and a detour.
By Chetwynd, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
A police cruiser with flashing lights.(Canva)

CHETWYND, B.C. — Chetwynd RCMP responded to a semi-rollover on Highway 97 on September 4th, causing delays and a detour.

According to RCMP, officers responded at 9:18 a.m. near East Pine, and the only occupant, the driver, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the semi’s contents, the highway was closed to all traffic so crews could safely clear the crash scene.

RCMP said the cause of the rollover has yet to be determined, but alcohol is not believed to be involved.

A detour was available by heading to Hudson’s Hope or Tumbler Ridge, and it wasn’t until 2 p.m. that the highway was open to single-lane, alternating traffic before fully reopening later that day.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top