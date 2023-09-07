FSJ Northern Rockies cap off season with second place win at 2023 Grande Prairie Cup

By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Sports 2 minutes of reading
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Northern Rockies cricket team finished the season with a second-place win at last weekend’s 2023 Grande Prairie Cup. 

The team’s efforts earned them a trophy and a cheque worth $2,500 in prize money.

The team’s efforts earned them a trophy and a cheque worth $2,500. ( Snehal Mistry )

According to Snehal Mistry, vice president of the North Peace Cricket Foundation (NPCF), the FSJ Northern Rockies defeated Grande Prairie and Prince George before losing to Calgary in the finals. 

“Even though we lost the final game against Calgary, we are pretty satisfied with our performance,” said Mistry.

Mistry says 15 players were selected from four teams within the NPCF to compete in the tournament.

“The FSJ Northern Rockies is made of four local teams in Fort St. John, who competed against each other in a local tournament,” said Mistry. 

“From there, the NPCF picks a fifteen-player squad to compete in the cup.”

The 2023 Grande Prairie Cup marks the end of the season for the FSJ Northern Rockies, who will now take a break before indoor cricket begins in December. 

Fort St. John community members interested in playing cricket can sign up or inquire for more information by emailing northpeacecricketfoundation@gmail.com or visiting the NPCF Facebook page. 

