Court Report: August 28th to September 1st

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from August 28th to September 1st
Fort St. John Provincial Court, August 28th sentencing:
Michael River Tzakoza Badine (born 1995)
Badine was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance and two counts of breach of a release order for incidents that occurred in Fort St. John from September 28th, 2022, to October 26th, 2022.
He was sentenced to a six-month conditional sentence, a conditional discharge, an 18-month probation order, fines totalling $3,000 and an 18-month prohibition from driving.
Raymond William Christianson (born 1962)
Christianson was found guilty of driving while prohibited or with his licence suspended for an incident on May 10th, 2023, in Charlie Lake. He was given a one-year prohibition from driving and fines totalling $575, including a victim surcharge.
Benita Eileen Nemisz (born 1960)
Nemisz was found guilty of driving while her driver’s license was suspended for an incident in Fort St. John on December 2nd, 2022. She was sentenced to a one-year prohibition from driving and fines totalling $1,150, including a victim surcharge.
Rory Auld Rankin (born 1968)
Rankin was found guilty of possessing or using a stolen credit card for an incident in Fort St. John on February 10th, 2022. Rankin was given a conditional discharge, an 18-month probation order and a $100 victim surcharge.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, August 29th sentencing:
William Marvin George Tayler (born 1980)
Tayler was found guilty of two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, driving while prohibited or with his licence suspended, two counts of breach of release order, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and mischief to property over $5,000.
The incidents occurred in Taylor, Prince George, Fort St. John and Baldonnel from July 2022 to June 2023. He was sentenced to jail time served, a 12-month probation order and a $100 victim surcharge.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, August 30th sentencing:
Paul Ouimet (born 1969)
Ouimet was found guilty of driving without reasonable consideration and driving an uninsured vehicle or trailer for an incident on February 24th, 2023, in Fort St. John. He was fined $2,600, including victim surcharges, a 12-month probation order and a three-month prohibition from driving.
Marc Andre Renaud (born 1986)
Renaud was found guilty of breach of probation order for an incident in Fort St. John on April 26th, 2023. He was given a 12-month probation order, a suspended sentence, and a $100 victim surcharge.
He was also found guilty of mischief of $5,000 or under for an incident in Fort St. John on April 29th, 2022. He was given fines totalling $650, including a victim surcharge.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, September 1st sentencing:
Edgar Walter (born 1987)
Walter was found guilty of a breach of recognizance and a breach of a release order for incidents on May 10th and 16th, 2022, in Fort St. John. He was sentenced to jail time served.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, August 28th sentencing:
Christopher Ronald Billyard (born 1986)
Billyard was charged with assault causing bodily harm for an incident on November 25th, 2022, in Chetwynd. He was sentenced to a $500, 12-month recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500.
Brenden Steven Grey (born 2000)
Grey was found guilty of three counts of breach of release order, break and enter and commit an indictable offence and three counts of theft of $5,000 or under for incidents from April to May 2023 in Dawson Creek. He was sentenced to jail time served, $300 in victim surcharges, ordered to submit a DNA sample, a 12-month probation order and 72 days in jail.
Tyler Allan Leroy Kisch (born 1993)
Kitsch was found guilty of driving while prohibited for an incident in Dawson Creek on August 13th, 2022. He was given fines totalling $575, including a victim surcharge.
Tyrone Oscar Patrick (born 1990)
Patrick was found guilty of driving while prohibited or with his licence suspended and assault for incidents in Dawson Creek in May and June 2019. He was given a conditional discharge, fines totalling $625, including a victim surcharge, an 18-month probation order and a prohibition from driving.
Toni Alana Schwieger (born 1989)
Schwieger was found guilty of two counts of assault for incidents on July 16th, 2022 and November 22nd, 2022, in Dawson Creek. She was given a 12-month conditional sentence and $200 in victim surcharges.
Christopher Mark Walsh (born 1988)
Walsh was charged with assault for an incident in Tumbler Ridge on April 1st, 2023. He was sentenced to a 12-month, $500 recognizance after the allegation.
Kendra Lynn Wetherill (born 1992)
Wetherill was charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Dawson Creek on March 19th, 2022. She was sentenced to a 12-month, $500 recognizance after the allegation.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, August 29th sentencing:
Tristan Lloyd Pryor (born 2002)
Pryor was charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Dawson Creek on July 3rd, 2021. He was sentenced to a 12-month, $500 recognizance after the allegation.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, August 30th sentencing:
Darren Allan Neighbour (born 1974)
Neighbour was charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Dawson Creek on April 6th, 2023. He was sentenced to a 12-month, $500 recognizance after the allegation.
