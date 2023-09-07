Alberta enters global lithium race with opening of first extraction pilot project

OLDS, Alta. — Alberta’s first lithium extraction pilot project is officially up and running.

Calgary-based junior resource company E3 Lithium celebrated the grand opening of the site near the town of Olds in central Alberta on Thursday.

The company will be using its unique technology to extract the lithium that occurs naturally within oilfield brines.

Lithium is in demand around the globe right now because it is a key component in electric vehicle batteries.

Alberta is home to one of the world’s largest lithium deposits, located deep underground in the Leduc geological formation, which is also a major oil-and-gas producing area.

E3 Lithium plans to pilot its technology throughout the fall, with the goal of opening a full-scale commercial plant by late 2026.

