4th Annual 9/11 Tribute Climb returns to Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The 4th Annual 9/11 Tribute Climb is taking place on Sunday at the Ovintiv Events Centre to benefit BC Wildfire Relief through Disaster Aid Canada.
The event’s co-founder Ryan Kirkham said the climb is a way for the Pouce Coupe and Dawson Creek Fire Departments to honour the sacrifice 343 firefighters made on September 11th, 2001.
“We do the climb as a way to honour them and finish the climb that they started and never got to finish,” Kirkham said.
He said he and his fellow firefighters will climb 110 flights in full gear but don’t count the trips back down the stairs.
Kirkham started the climb as a personal challenge four years ago, but after speaking with a co-worker, decided to include the entire fire department.
When they initially reached out to the Ovintiv Events Centre, they asked if they could use the stairs outside the building.
“And they said, ‘Whoa, hold up a minute. What are you guys doing? Why don’t we bring this inside?’ And it’s evolved from there,” Kirkham explained.
“It turned into a great way to give back to the community in different causes.”
With the unprecedented wildfire season in the province, all funds raised will go towards Disaster Aid Canada to directly support B.C.’s recovery. The donations from last year’s event went to the Dawson Creek Hospital Foundation.
The event starts at 1 p.m. and is free to attend, but donations can be made until September 30th online, by phone at 250-782-7443 or in person at the Lake View Tix Box Office.
Firefighting gear will also be available for residents to try on to test their strength and endurance, and a bouncy castle will be on site for the kids.
