UPDATE: 100th Street reopening on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After months of being closed, 100th Street will reopen Saturday morning, ending phase 4 of the 100th Street Corridor project.
For this phase of the project, 101st Avenue to 103rd Avenue was closed for upgrades since April 11th.
The city earmarked $8.23 million for this phase, funded by the Peace River Agreement and Water and Sewer Reserves.
Ryan Harvey, communications manager with the City of Fort St. John, said the project was completed early and remained within budget.
“There were certainly some issues on supply chain pieces, but thankfully, having the project awarded early and starting early allowed us to mitigate against that,” Harvey said.
Work included upgrading the 80-year-old water, sanitary and storm sewers beneath the streets and adding above-ground features, including wider sidewalks, trees, new benches, left-hand turn lanes and space for snow storage.
Catenary lighting was also added to provide extra light to the street at night.
Harvey said the lighting is an opportunity to define the area separately from others.
“Just an opportunity to define that a little bit different and introduce some different lighting, and hopefully encourage people to come spend some time down there,” he said.
The last phase of the project will take place next year from 103rd Avenue to 105th Avenue.
