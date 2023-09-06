Tooga Creek, Peavine Creek wildfires extinguished

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Tooga Creek and Peavine Creek wildfires were extinguished over the long weekend, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).
The over 41,000-hectare Tooga Creek wildfire and the over 4,000-hectare Peavine Creek wildfire were no longer active as of September 3rd and 4th, respectively.
The fire discovered on September 1st, southeast of Chetwynd, was also declared out on Wednesday.
A few fires across the region saw some growth over the long weekend, including Zaremba Creek (15,785 hectares), Fontas River (34,826 hectares), Milligan Hills (4,470 hectares) and Kotcho Lake (93,040 hectares).
Highway 77 is still closed due to the Patry Creek wildfire, discovered on July 15th.
The highway is closed for approximately 138 kilometres, from the start of Highway 77 to the British Columbia and Northwest Territories border.
“We are monitoring the fire, and crews are prioritizing structure protection within that fire,” Pedro Roldan-Delgado, fire information officer with the Prince George Fire Centre, said on Tuesday.
As of noon on Tuesday, the area restriction for the Big Creek Wildfire was replaced with the Omineca Wildfires Area Restriction.
The area restriction remains in place until September 30th or until rescinded.
No one is allowed in the area unless they have written authorization. Failure to comply may result in a violation ticket for $1,150.
As of noon on August 31st, BC Wildfire Service banned category one fires, or campfires, in the Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Mackenzie and Fort Nelson fire zones.
In the Prince George Fire Centre, there are currently 54 active wildfires.
For updates on wildfires, visit BCWS’ website.
