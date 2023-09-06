VideoCommunity Roundup: Northeast Immigrant Services Society

Jordan was joined by the Northeast Immigrant Services Society to discuss how the society was established to support displaced Ukrainians.
By Community Roundup, Videos 1 minute of reading

Jordan was joined by MLA for Peace River North Dan Davies, and Liudmyla Polyvana, president of the Northeast Immigrant Services Society, to discuss how the society was established to support displaced Ukrainians coming to northeast B.C. and help them settle into the community.

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

This episode originally aired on September 6, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on YouTube. We are also available on TikTokTwitter, and LinkedIn.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

His duties include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog. More by Greg Armstrong

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top