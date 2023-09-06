Angela Bruneau Memorial Barrel Race returns this month

The 3rd Annual Angela Bruneau Memorial Barrel Race is scheduled to make its return to the Hats N Chaps Arena in Farmington later this month.
The event was created to honour Bruneau’s memory and promote barrel racing in the Peace region. ( Delane Peterson Peck )

Barrel racing is a rodeo event featuring a horse and rider attempting to run a set pattern around barrels. The rider with the fastest time wins the race.

Barrel racing is a rodeo event featuring a horse and rider attempting to run a set pattern around barrels. The rider with the fastest time wins the race. 

The event is organized by Delane Peterson Peck, Lindsay Loomis, Heather Moat, and Amanda Babcock, in conjunction with the Trash Can Bingo slot race. The four women were friends of Angela Bruneau, a local barrel racer who passed away from cancer in March of 2021.

The event kicks off on September 23rd in Farmington. ( supplied )

According to Peterson Peck, the purpose of the event is not only to honour Bruneau but to promote barrel racing in the Peace region as well. 

“It’s rewarding to know that we’re still carrying her love for barrel racing,” said Peterson Peck. 

She says the racing event is open to anyone who wishes to enter, with no membership required. 

“It’s $125 for the open [adult age group], $75 for youth, and $50 for the peewees,” said Peterson Peck. 

At this time, memorial race is still in need of buckle sponsors to make the event possible. According to a flyer providing details about the event, organizers are striving to raise $5,000 in added prize money to be split between the three age groups: $3,000 for open, $1,500 for youth, and $500 for peewee.

Buckle sponsors are still needed to make the event possible. ( Delane Peterson Peck )

Information about becoming a sponsor or entering the race can be found on the Trash Can Bingo Facebook group. Peterson Peck says there is also an email available for those who would like to directly donate funds towards the memorial race. 

“It goes right into an account for [the event], and it is angiesbarrelrace@gmail.com,” said Peterson Peck.

The 3rd Annual Angela Bruneau Memorial Barrel Race kicks off on September 23rd at 11 a.m. and is open to the public to spectate.

