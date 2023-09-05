Spray Park washroom reopens after vandalism over long weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Repairs to the Rotary Spray Park washroom are complete, and it is now open after being vandalized over the weekend.
A post regarding the vandalism in a community Facebook group included a photo showing severe damage in the washroom, including the removal of the sink from the wall.
The post claims the vandalism happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and included photos of four alleged suspects, who were believed to be youth, leaving the area.
Ryan Harvey, communications manager for the City of Fort St. John, says surveillance footage from the area has been handed over to RCMP.
“We will obviously continue to work on making sure that we limit the vandalism opportunities in all of those places,” said Harvey.
Harvey added that the city has hired security to monitor facilities and parks within Fort St. John.
“That’s [security] one of the avenues we’ve used in the past and continue to use to address the vandalism issues,” said Harvey.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page