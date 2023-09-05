Spray Park washroom reopens after vandalism over long weekend

A post regarding the vandalism in a community Facebook group included a photo showing severe damage in the washroom, including the removal of the sink from the wall.
By Featured, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
The Rotary Spray Park washroom is now open after being vandalized over the weekend. ( Facebook )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Repairs to the Rotary Spray Park washroom are complete, and it is now open after being vandalized over the weekend. 

The post claims the vandalism happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and included photos of four alleged suspects, who were believed to be youth, leaving the area.

The four alleged suspects leaving the area after the incident. ( Facebook )

Ryan Harvey, communications manager for the City of Fort St. John, says surveillance footage from the area has been handed over to RCMP.

“We will obviously continue to work on making sure that we limit the vandalism opportunities in all of those places,” said Harvey. 

Harvey added that the city has hired security to monitor facilities and parks within Fort St. John. 

“That’s [security] one of the avenues we’ve used in the past and continue to use to address the vandalism issues,” said Harvey. 

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

