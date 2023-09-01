On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with Bruce Kosugi and Glynnis Maundrell of the Charlie Lake Conservation Society to talk a bit about what they do and the wonderful exhibit they have at the Fort St. John Museum, on until mid-September.
Then, we chat with Lana Neitz of the North Peace Ride for the Disabled about the summer they’ve had and some excellent events coming this fall.
Tune in to Moose Talks every Friday morning at 10 on Moose FM and the Moose FM Facebook page.
This episode originally aired on September 1, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on YouTube. We are also available on TikTok, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
