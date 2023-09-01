Local man still cancer-free after final reconstructive surgery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local man diagnosed with cancer earlier this year had his final reconstructive surgery this week and was told he is still cancer-free.
George Malcolm Crummey, a Fort St. John resident since 1997, was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma earlier this year.
His final reconstructive surgery was a success, and a biopsy on his lip has confirmed he is entirely cancer-free.
Crummey was fortunate to be bumped up the surgery list when he was diagnosed and had the cancer removed in Vancouver in February.
To assist with travel expenses, the Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion started a fundraiser for Crummey, which raised over $3,000.
He wants to thank his friends, family, the legion and the doctors for helping him along his journey.
“To my beautiful wife, Wendy Crummey, thanks for being in my corner. Couldn’t have gotten through this without you,” Crummey said.
